1/
Rita M. (O'Drobinak) Bondi
1926 - 2020
Rita M. Bondi (nee O'Drobinak)

WHITING, IN - Rita M. Bondi (nee O'Drobinak) 94 of Whiting passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the Hammond-Whiting Care Center. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert V. Bondi who passed away December 23, 2014; loving mother of Roberta (late Paul) Entrop, Damian (Joan) Bondi, Maureen Voss and Joyce (Mark) Zimny; cherished grandmother of Krista (Miles) Bianco, Karyn (Lance) Governale, Joseph Bondi, Abby (Karl) Repay, Gunner and Morgan Voss, Heather, Stephanie and Chelsie Zimny; adoring great grandma of Mia, Joseph, Emme and Chrono; dearest sister-in-law of Gloria (late Martin) O'Drobinak and Mary (late Cletus) O'Drobinak; dear aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 10:00am at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S. of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, officiating; interment followed at St. John Cemetery, Hammond. Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

Rita Bondi was born on September 12, 1926 in Whiting, Indana to Joseph and Elizabeth (Tumidalsky) O'Drobinak. She was a lifelong resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community and was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1944. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, the St. John Rosary Society and the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Assoc., BR. 81. She was the longtime bookkeeper for the Ciesar's Chrysler-Plymouth dealer in Whiting. Rita and her late husband, Bob had delivered Meals on Wheels and had served at Sunday Mass at the Hammond-Whiting Care Center for many years. She loved to go shopping and was an avid reader. Devoted to her family, Rita will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. John Church Steeple Repair Fund, would be appreciated, (219)659-4400.




Published in The Times on Oct. 6, 2020.
