Rita Ostrowski (nee Smigielski) CROWN POINT, IN - Rita Ostrowski (nee Smigielski), age 86, of Crown Point, IN passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Rita is survived by her husband, William of 66 years; children: Kim (Clarke) Hockney, Lisa Ostrowski and Jan (Nick) Struss; grandchildren: Phillip, Natalie, Eric, Nicole, Sara, Kristen, Carolyn, Ben and Nick; and great-granddaughter, Claire; brothers: Jerry and Dennis; sister, Fern; son-in-law, Larry Billick; and daughter-in-law, Karen Ostrowski. Rita was preceded in death by her parents: Casmere and Anna Smigielski; daughter, Denise Billick; son, David Ostrowski, brothers: Leonard and Carl; and sisters: Evelyn and Anne Marie. Rita loved to garden and cook and was an avid reader. She also loved to travel-collecting rocks from each destination, and spent many summers in Glen Arbor, MI for family reunions. Rita especially loved spending time with her grandkids and children. Private services for the family were arranged by Geisen Funeral, Cremation and Reception Center in Crown Point, IN. Rita will be laid to rest at the City of Crown Point Historic Maplewood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in honor of Rita to the Alzheimer's Association. Sign Rita's online guestbook. www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 663-2500
Published in The Times on May 19, 2020.