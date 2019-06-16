Rita Sainato

In Honor of my Beautiful Wife, Rita

5/18/47-6/16/15

Two hearts we were on earth as one, Two hearts that were entwined, my love for you was ever strong, now you live inside my mind. Your lovely life just slipped away, that life so full of zest, your twinkling eyes got weary, your beating heart took rest. Two hearts once beat together, now one beats all alone, I know one day we'll meet dear Lord, the day You call me home.

Your loving husband, Frank; Son, Frank and wife Jayme; daughter, Lisa and husband Troy; grandchildren: Alexa, Troy, Paytn, Dominic, Anthony, & Isabella