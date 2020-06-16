Rita Sainato
Rita Sainato

In Honor of my Beautiful

Wife, Rita

5/18/1947 - 6/16/2015

Rita, It's been five years since the Angels led you to Heaven. I often think of those Golden 48 years when we were together and experienced so much joy. Our Family speaks of you often and we enjoy telling each other about the good times we shared together. Rita, you would be so proud of our Grandchildren. All six are doing very well and they miss you very much. I will always love you and you are a special part of my being. Your Loving Husband, Frank; Son, Frank and Wife, Jayme; Daughter, Lisa and Husband, Troy; Grandchildren: Alexa, Troy, Paytn, Dominic, Anthony & Isabella



Published in The Times on Jun. 16, 2020.
