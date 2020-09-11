Rita Storm Van Namen

PALOS PARK, IL - Rita Storm Van Namen, 98, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Palos Community Hospital, Palos Heights, IL just a few days before her 99th birthday. Formerly of Flossmoor and Palos Park IL, Rita was a native of The Netherlands until 1955, when she immigrated to Chicago with her husband Jacob and sons Jack and John. She was devoted to her family, which grew to include daughter Joyce (Mast) and sons Jim and Tony.

A lifelong member of the Christian Reformed Church, Rita was beloved by her many friends in the Roseland community and among members of the Cottage Grove (South Holland), Lynwood, and Faith (Tinley Park) Christian Reformed churches. She also was involved in the national wholesale florists trade association, WF&FSA, when the family business founded by her husband, Vans Floral Products, became a prominent member of the organization for more than 50 years.

Rita loved the Lord, her family, and music. She also enjoyed traveling to countries around the world for business and pleasure. With their close friends, she and Jacob visited far-flung ports as well as travel in the U.S. They spent several months a year at their condo in Palm Springs, CA and summers at their home in Culver, IN, where the entire family would gather weekly while the grandchildren attended Culver Military Academies during the 1980s and 1990s.

Rita was known for sprinkling her conversations with Dutch sayings and phrases, and everyone learned a little Dutch from her. If something happened, she would usually say, "Oh well, er is geen kindt in het water" (there's no child in the water).

Although she endured great hardship and loss during the German occupation of Holland during WWII, her strong faith sustained her throughout her life. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Jacob (2013); a son, Anthony Van Namen (1987); a granddaughter, Jacqueline Coakley (1996), and a daughter-in-law, Cyndy Van Namen (2016). She is survived by adult children Jack and Carolynn Van Namen; John and Tracy Van Namen; Joyce and Rick Mast; Ineke Van Namen; and Jim and Barbara Van Namen. She was a cherished grandmother/Oma of 14 and dearly-loved great-grandmother to 23, ranging in age from 22 years to two-and-a-half years.

Visitation and Funeral will be held at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. Visitation is on Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 2:00 p.m.- 5:00 p.m. To uphold safety guidelines, all guests are asked to wear a mask and respect social distancing requirements. A private Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020. While this service is limited to Rita's immediate family, a live-stream will be available.

A live-stream will be available for the Funeral Service on Colonial Chapel's web-site.

Burial private at Fairmount - Willow Hills Memorial Park, Willow Springs, IL.

Memorials to Trinity Christian College, Palos Heights, IL; Faith Christian Reformed Church, Tinley Park, IL or the American Floral Endowment are appreciated.

