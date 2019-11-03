Robbi Mehal

HEBRON, IN - Robbi Mehal, age 74, of Hebron,, beloved wife, sister, mother and grandmother, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Robbi is survived by her grandchildren: Nolan, Kennedy and Jasper; Camille and Kate; and Quinn and Michael. Children: Scott and Kristi; Jeff and Erica; Melissa and Jamie; and Samantha and Tim. Siblings: Twin sister Jan; brother Randy (Ruth); and sisters Debbie (Paul) and Julie (Mike); and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael; parents Robert and Jane Nidelchoff. Robbi was an avid reader and was known for her kindness, generosity, and her love for her grandchildren.

A private celebration was held by her immediate family. Memorials in Robbi's name may be given to: Lake County Sheriff's Animal Adoption & Control Center, 3011 West 93rd Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307.

To view and/or sign Robbi's online guestbook visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com.