Robert "Bob" A. Barsic

CROWN POINT, IN - Robert "Bob" A. Barsic, 60, of Crown Point, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Sunday, May 5, 2019. Bob is survived by his best friend and wife of 37 years, Jayne (Bakker); his two children, Melanie (Frederick) Goss and Curtis (Kristie) Barsic, his step-granddaughter, Olivia Goss; his eight siblings Thomas (Lee Ann) Barsic, Katherine (Robert) Hamman, David (Alice) Barsic, Theresa (Joseph) Hirtz, Daniel (Gwen) Barsic, Clifford (Ann) Barsic, Frank Barsic and Bernadette Parish; in-laws, Thomas and Adrienne Bakker and family; and many nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Lois Barsic. Bob was a 1976 graduate of Lake Central High School and a 1980 graduate of Moorhead State University. Bob was an employee of EDF Energy Services and was previously employed at NIPSCO in Merrillville, IN. Bob was a charter member of Holy Shepherd Lutheran Church in St. John, IN.

In lieu of a formal visitation and service, Bob's family will hold an informal celebration of life reception on what would have been his 61st birthday, June 1, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at Central Park in Dyer, IN. Memorial donations can be made to the Spinal CSF Leak Foundation (spinalcsfleak.org), a cause very close to his heart. www.fagenmiller.com