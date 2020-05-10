Robert A. Koscielniak
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert A. Koscielniak HAMMOND, IN - Robert A. Koscielniak, age 84, of Hammond, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Helen Marie (nee Conway); two sons, Robert J. (Mary) Koscielniak, of Indianapolis, IN, and Jeff (Debbie) Koscielniak, of Hegewisch, IL; three grandchildren, Edsel, Rebecca, and Chris; one sister, Rose (Ronald) Burgess; one brother, Daniel (Mary Lou) Koscielniak; sisters and brothers in law, Gloria (Late John) Amazzo, Mickie (late Gary) Allen, Janet (late Nick) Quagliara, Margie (Ron) Hanchar, Rich (Maxine) Conway, John (Kathie) Conway, and Mike (Mary) Conway; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Thomas S. and Helen V. Koscielniak; sister, Eleanor; brother, Thomas, and brother in law, Daniel "Bugs" Conway. A private family Burial Service will be held at St. John-St. Joseph Cemetery, Hammond, IN, with Rev. Eduardo Malagon officiating. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Mr. Koscielniak was a lifelong Hammond resident. He was a retired employee of Dow Chemical, and a former employee of Stanray Corporation. Robert was as Army Veteran. He and his wife Helen Marie were lifelong members of St. Casimir Parish in Hammond. Robert enjoyed going to the Casinos and to restaurants. He was an avid Chicago Cubs and Notre Dame Football fan. Arrangements by the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, Hammond, IN 219-931-2800.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial Mass
Send Flowers
Burial
St. John-St. Joseph Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Anthony & Dziadowicz Funeral Home
4404 Cameron Ave
Hammond, IN 46327
(219) 931-2800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved