Robert A. Rajkowski

MUNSTER, IN - Robert A. Rajkowski, 50, of Munster, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Beloved son of Irene Rajkowski. Loving brother of Barbara Rajkowski. Caring nephew of Theresa Prus. Best friend of John Ostrowski. Several cousins. He was preceded in death by his father Antoni Rajkowski.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at The Caremlite Monastery, 1628 Ridge Road, Munster, IN. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the Monastery. www.kishfuneralhome.net