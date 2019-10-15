Robert A. Rajkowski

Service Information
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN
46321
(219)-924-3333
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Caremlite Monastery
1628 Ridge Road
Munster, IN
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
The Caremlite Monastery
1628 Ridge Road
Munster, IN
Obituary
Robert A. Rajkowski

MUNSTER, IN - Robert A. Rajkowski, 50, of Munster, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Beloved son of Irene Rajkowski. Loving brother of Barbara Rajkowski. Caring nephew of Theresa Prus. Best friend of John Ostrowski. Several cousins. He was preceded in death by his father Antoni Rajkowski.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at The Caremlite Monastery, 1628 Ridge Road, Munster, IN. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the Monastery. www.kishfuneralhome.net
Published in The Times on Oct. 15, 2019
