Robert A. Zlotkowski

COLON, MI - Robert A. Zlotkowski, age 67, of Colon, MI, formerly of Hegewisch, IL passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Robert is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years, Linda (nee Erickson) Zlotkowski; daughters, Dana Howe and Kristy (Steve)Donley both of Griffith, IN; grandchildren, Hailey Howe and Raegan and Jenna Donley; brother, Larry Zawistowski and nieces, Danielle and Sarah Zawistowski. Preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Delores Zawistowski and nephew, Zack.

Bob had a love for golfing, fishing, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a devoted friend and truly cherished his family and his friendships. He always had a smile on his face and was known to be the life of the party. He loved his time spent between Florida and Michigan. He was a devoted husband, father and Papa and will be deeply missed.

A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 7:00p.m. at the SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Avenue, Schererville, IN. Pastor Paul Vale officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 3:00 PM until the time of service at 7:00 PM. Solanpruzinfuneralhome.com