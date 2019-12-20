Robert Alexander Musgraves

VALPARAISO, IN - Robert Alexander Musgraves, 68 of Valparaiso, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019. He was born June 21, 1951 in Hammond to Robert M. and Betty M. (Donovsky) Musgraves. Bob was a 1969 graduate of Hammond High School and a Veteran of the U.S. Army. He worked for 20 years as an R.O. Tech at Motorola in Mesa, AZ. Bob enjoyed playing poker, bowling, golfing, and was an avid softball player.

On August 27, 1983 Bob married Donna L. Smith who survives along with his children, Robert V. (Melissa) Musgraves, Jacob H. Musgraves, and Hannah L. (Cody Mang) Musgraves; grandchildren, Alex, Molly, Lilly, and Robbie; siblings, Debra (Joe) Wolak and Ronald (Nancy) Musgraves; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Sandra Mudd.

Visitation will be held Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 1:00-3:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso with a Funeral Service beginning at 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Neurological Institute of Merrillville.