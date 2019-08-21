Robert Allen Murrary

ELKHART, IN - Robert A. Murray, 66, passed away August 15, 2019 at Elkhart General Hospital. He was born March 31, 1953 in Gary, IN to the late James and Elizabeth "Betty" (Bobek) Murray. He married Jean M. Ackerman; she preceded him in death on October 8, 2018.

Surviving are three children, Patrick (Elena) Murray, Erin Murray, Lori Hogendobler; four grandchildren, William Hogendobler, Nichole Hogendobler, Collin Murray and Grace Wedding and four great-grandchildren. Robert was a gun enthusiast that loved to target shoot. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing, playing pool, doing crosswords, trivia astrology and tinkering around the house. Per his wishes there will be no services and cremation will take place.

