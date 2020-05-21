Robert Allen Polgar NORTH JUDSON - Robert Allen Polgar age 74 of North Judson, formerly of Hammond, IN passed away Monday, May 18, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Diane (Link) Polgar; sons: Frank (Lori) Polgar, Robert (Deana) Polgar, Eric (Taylor) Polgar, and Todd Polgar; stepsons: Timothy (Christina) Link, Christopher (Tara) Link. Sister in Law; Norma Polgar; niece; Rosa Marie Polgar; nephew; Michael (Sue) Polgar; grandchildren: Zachary, Justyne, Ryan, Jason, Ethan, Leland, Hunter, Zoey; step grandchildren: Samantha, Charlee, Kennedee, Bobbee; special friends and supporters; George (Sharon) Miller and Patti Thompson; along with a multitude of dear friends. Preceded in death by his parents Frank and Violet Polgar; sister, Barbara; brothers: Frank and Charles; nephew, Edward. Robert was retired from the Indiana Department of Transportation where he held many positions for many years. He was an avid nature lover who loved to fish and bird watch. Robert's greatest joy outside his family whom he loved so much, was his fur babies. He absolutely adored them. Friends are invited to visit with Robert's family on Friday, May 22, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME located in Schererville, IN. (7607 West Lincoln Highway one block east of Cline Ave.) Standard Covid 19 protocol is advised. Face masks and social distancing are recommended.



