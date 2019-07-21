Robert Anton Nelson

CASA DE LAS CAMPANAS - Robert Anton Nelson, age 83 of Casa De Las Campanas in Rancho Bernardo passed away peacefully Thursday, July 11, 2019. Survived by his wife Bobbi, son Erik, wife Juanita Nelson, son Lars, wife Ali Nelson and seven grandchildren: Sofi, Cami, Bella, Madeline, Emmelia, Lovey and Noah, sister Nancy Gmeiner husband Marty and many special friends.

He was born to parents Robert and Irene Nelson, on February 20, 1936, in Chicago, Illinois. As a young child, Bob was a polio victim. After multiple surgeries, Bob was able to walk and became an over achiever and often accomplished the impossible. Bob attended Indiana University. His career consisted of trucking, warehouse management, and sales. He was committed to meeting deadlines and delivering the goods.

Before moving to San Diego, Bob and Bobbi lived in Ogden Dunes for 50 years where they raised their family and cruised the shores of Lake Michigan. He enjoyed doing home and community projects. When Bob saw a problem, he would fix it and that is how he lived his life.

Bob attended Horizon Christian Fellowship church in San Diego. By the grace of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Bob has moved to Heaven. Jesus said, "I am the resurrection and the life, he who believes in Me, though he may die, he shall live!" (John 11:25)

Celebration of Life is at the Ogden Dunes Community Church on July 28 at 11:00 a.m. The family has designated Brent's Place for memorial contributions. Address: 11980 E 16th Ave, Aurora, CO 80010