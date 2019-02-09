Robert "Bob" Ayersman

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Robert "Bob" Ayersman, age 83, of Schererville, passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 61 years Ann Ayersman; children: Nancy (John) Hoehn, Lynn (Stephan) Kondrat, Robert (Dianne) Ayersman Jr., Brian (Karen) Ayersman, Jeffery (Marielyz) Ayersman, and Catherine Ayersman; 13 grandchildren; two great grandchildren; sister Dorothy Shivley; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son Timothy Ayersman, parents Russell and Nellie Ayersman, brother Russell Ayersman Jr., and sisters Josephine Hammer and Lois Brazel.

Funeral services will begin with prayers at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave in St. John on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with a funeral mass to follow at St Michael Church at 10:30 a.m. Burial St Michael Church Cemetery. Friends may meet with the family on Sunday at the funeral home from 2:00-6:00 p.m. Bob was a loving grandfather who cherished every minute with his grandchildren. www.fagenmiller.com