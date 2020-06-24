Robert B. Smead
Robert B. Smead

CROWN POINT, IN - Robert B. Smead, age 89, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020.

Robert is survived by his sons: James (Andy) Smead-Rolls and Edward Smead; grandchildren: Matt (Kimberly) Vitoux and Yvette Vitoux; great-grandchildren: Kelsey (fiance, Heavin Sheperd) Lindsay, Abreal Vitoux, Ashlynne and Andrew Wells, and Stormy Vitoux; great-great-grandchildren: Mia and Layla Parduhn, and Jaxon Lee Sheperd; and son-in-law, Robert Nordyke.

Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Lois M. Smead; and daughter, Gail Smead-Nordyke.

Robert was born September 6, 1930. He was a Korean War Veteran (Army), Educator at Calumet High School and Crown Point High School, and retired Chemist at Amoco/BP in Whiting, IN.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, visitation at the Funeral Home will be limited, social distancing at 6 feet and face masks will be required. View Robert's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.




Published in The Times on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Geisen Funeral Home
