Robert B. Ward

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Robert B. Ward, age 88, of Merrillville, IN, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020.Bob is survived by his children: Roberta (Chuck) Mezzacapo of Ava, MO, Michael David (Debi) Ward of Mears, MI, and Robert H. (Nancy) Mezzacapo-Ward of Winamac, IN; and one cousin, Peggy Malinoff of Hobart, IN. Mary was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Ward.

Bob attended Tolleston High School, retired from Gary Steel US Works with 40 years of service. He received many awards from US Steel for innovative suggestions. Bob's nickname at the mill was "Moose". After retiring, he worked for Ross Township Parks Department and Turkey Creek Golf Course. He also raced a pink Model-A Ford Bread Truck at the iconic US 30 Dragstrip on Clay Street in Merrillville on opening day. Bob was a member of Heritage Baptist Church.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, February 24, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 from 11:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 1:00 PM with Pastor Scott Wilson officiating. Burial to follow at Ridgelawn Cemetery in Gary. Sign Bob's guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com – (219) 769-3322