Robert Bruce Bigelow

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Robert Bruce Bigelow, age 79, of Merrillville, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at VNA Hospice Center in Valparaiso, IN.

Robert is survived by his wife: Judy; son: David (Pam) Bigelow of Wheeling, IL; daughter: Jennifer Webber of Syracuse, IN; sister: Margaret (Larry) Beeman of Morehead, KY; brother: James Craig (Carol) Bigelow of Desoto, TX; several grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents: Lawrence and Ruth Bigelow.

Robert graduated from Horace Mann High School and Purdue University. He worked as a land surveyor and in construction supervision. Robert is a past president of the Indiana Society of Professional Land Surveyors. He also served on the Merrillville Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals.

Robert served in the Navy, was active in Boy Scouting for over 55 years, enjoyed singing bass with the Chorus of the Dunes, delivered for Meals on Wheels, and was an active member of New Day Community Church (formerly Merrillville United Methodist).

Visitation will be on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. A Boy Scout Broken Arrow Ceremony will be at 7:00 PM.

Funeral Services will be at the Funeral Home on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 10:00 AM with Pastor Jared Jenette officiating. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Boy Scouts, Meals on Wheels, VNA Hospice Center or New Day Community Church.

View directions and sign Robert's online guestbook visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 663-2500.