Robert Brys
1991 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Brys VALPARAISO, IN - Robert Brys age 29 of Valparaiso passed on May 25, 2020. He was born on March 20, 1991 to Robert and Teresa (Crebase) Brys in Santa Rosa, CA. Robert worked as a carpenter/ public adjuster for Luxe Exteriors. Robert lived in Valparaiso, IN for the last twenty-eight years. Robert is survived by his father, Robert Brys, Sr.; mother, Teresa Brys, and sister, Jeanne (Jacob Leonas) Brys; Uncle Jeff and Aunt Pam, Aunt Kathy, Aunt Sheila, two nieces, Marleigh, and Qwindelyn and nephew, Oliver; numerous beloved cousins and too many family members and friends to mention. Robert was an avid fisherman, motocross rider and music lover. He loved shooting his guns at the shooting range. He especially loved his dogs, Lucy and Dozer. Due to the pandemic, the visitation will be held privately. Memorials may be made to any local "Non-kill Shelter". Online condolences can be given at www.ee-fh.com. EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME of Portage has the honor of serving the family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edmonds & Evans Funeral Homes
6941 Central Avenue
Portage, IN 46368
(219) 762-1330
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved