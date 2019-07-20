Robert "Bob" C. Bean

GRIFFITH, IN - Robert "Bob" C. Bean, age 65, of Griffith, IN, passed away suddenly Thursday, July 18, 2019. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Marilyn (nee Zambo); children: Michelle (Jay) Jabczynski, Melissa Kinley, Steven (Jessica) Bean and Eric Bean; grandchildren: Kaitlyn, Kiley, Olivia, Aidan, Cole and Sam; great granddaughter, Ali; brothers: Donald (Loretta) Bean and David Bean; mother in law, Marie (late, Edward) Zambo; in laws: Theresa (Bill) Muffett and Edward (Krystal) Zambo; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Elizabeth Bean; sister, Lelah and brother, Richard.

A visitation will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., (corner of Kennedy and Main) Schererville, IN 46375 from 2:00 – 8:00 PM with a 2:30 PM prayer service. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 10:00 AM directly at St. Mary Catholic Church, 525 N. Broad St., Griffith, IN, 46319 with Rev. Keith Virus officiating. Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday morning at the church from 9:30 AM until time of service. Burial will be private.

Bob worked for Ford Motor Company in Chicago. He retired from BP Amoco with 34 years of service. He loved his cold beer and was a die-hard Cubs Fan. Bob was a loving husband, father and grandfather that will be dearly missed. In Lieu of flowers, donations to the family would be appreciated.

