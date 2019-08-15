Robert C. Bradford Sr.

HAMMOND, IN - Robert C. Bradford Sr., age 72, of Hammond, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019. Devoted father of Cindy (John) Trichak and Robert "Bobby" (Wendy) Bradford. Proud papa of Elizabeth and Jonathan Trichak and Liam and Emma Bradford; great-grandpa of Mischa Kleffman. Dear brother of Charlotte (ViRee) Bradford. Beloved husband of Cathy Bradford, nee Dunn, and the late Brenda J. Bradford, nee Majors, married for 32 years. Loving dad to his dog Molly. Preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Vonsel Bradford.

Visitation Friday, August 16, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral service Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt. 30 & Pleasant Springs Lane), Dyer, IN 46311, with Rev. Matthew Troester officiating. Interment Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery – Crown Point, IN. Memorial contributions to The , 208 S. LaSalle St., Suite 1500, Chicago, IL 60604, greatly appreciated.

For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online guestbook and obituary at www.SMITSFH.com.