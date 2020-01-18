Robert C. Braswell

LOWELL, IN - Robert C. Braswell, age 83, late of Lowell, passed away January 16, 2020. Beloved husband of Lena (nee Hill). Loving father of the late David Braswell, Todd (Karla) Braswell, Rick Hill, Theresa (Jim) Swafford, Michael (Denise) Windle, Angela Sass, Scott Windle, and Kathy Reynosa. Dearest grandfather of 16 and great grandfather of 12. Dear brother in law of Robert (Sondra) Hill. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Robert is preceded in death by his parents and two sisters and one brother. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard. Bob was a retired employee of Wonder Bread. He was an avid fisherman and loved spending time with his family.

Visitation Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until time of service at 6:00 p.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th LN. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.) St. John.

