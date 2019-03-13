Robert "Bob" C. Fernando

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Robert "Bob" C. Fernando, age 87, of Merrillville, IN formerly of East Chicago, IN, passed away March 6, 2019.

Survived by his wife of 61 years, Kay, two son: Robert L. Fernando, Paul D. Fernando, a daughter in Christ: Rebecca Caldwell; two granddaughters Emily Chandler, Alison Kissee; six great grandchildren Oliver, Carson, Dawson, Eliza, Adelaide, Eloise; one sister Sharon Reinke; two sisters-in-law Elizabeth Suter, Patricia Anton, cousin Joanne, many nieces and nephews; his "best buddy" Buddy and Snoopy the cat; preceded in death by his parents, one brother LaVerne, cousin Joanne.

Funeral services will be held March 15, 2019 at Lake Hills Baptist Church (9209 W. 85th Avenue) Schererville, IN Pastor Phil Humber officiating. Burial Chapel Lawn Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family Friday morning from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. (service time) at the church. He was a member and former chaplain of American Legion Post 430; Indiana Masonic Lodge 686 of East Chicago, Patriot Guard; he was a Navy Veteran, an avid rider in the Rolling Thunder Ride to the Wall and a member of the AVMRA and life member H.O.G., member of Lake Hills Baptist Church, and Local 150.

