Robert C. Florin

LEITERS FORD, IN - Robert C. Florin 76, Leiters Ford, IN, and formerly of Hammond, IN, passed away at 3:19 P.M. Saturday February 22, 2020 at his residence.

He was born on August 14, 1943 in Osijek, Yugoslavia, the son of Gustave and Mary (Patarcic) Florin. Early in his life his family lived in Austria and Germany before moving to the United States. In 1961, he became a United States citizen. He served with the United States Air Force from 1962 through 1966 receiving the Vietnam Service Medal. On July 19, 1997 in Las Vegas, Nevada, he married Rhonda Crawford and she survives.

Mr. Florin had worked at Tri-Electronics and Profile Systems retiring in 2004. He was member of the I.B.E.W. Local 697 since 1968 and the American Legion.

Survivors include his wife, Rhonda Florin, Leiters Ford, IN; children, Justin (Shannon) Lancaster, Rochester, IN, John Florin, Cedar Lake, IN, Randi (Dave) Ball, Joliet, IL; grandchildren, Paige, Bryant, Nicolette, Anthony, Chloe, siblings, Jasymne (Phil) Davis, Bridgeton, New Jersey, Greg (Julie) Florin, SC; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ed (Linda) Crawford, Emmett (Geannie) Crawford, Sue (Kevin) Peto, all of Indiana. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, John Florin.

A memorial gathering will be scheduled later in the year. Condolences may be sent to the family at P.O. Box 301, Leiters Ford, IN 46945. Arrangements by ZIMMERMAN BROS. FUNERAL HOME, Rochester, IN. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanbrosfh.com.