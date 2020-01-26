Robert C. Frjelich

HEGEWISCH, IL - Robert C. Frjelich, age 83, late of Hegewisch, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Beloved husband of Charlotte Frjelich (nee Paprocki). Loving father of Ruth (John) Storiz and Karen (Paul) Steven. Proud grandfather of Scott, Jenna, Sara and Mark. Caring brother of Dorothy (late Ed) Kalecki and the late Joseph (Mary Kay) Frjelich. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews.

Robert was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus General Pulaski, St. Florian Holy Name Society, St. Vincent De Paul and an Eucharistic Minister of Prayer.In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Robert may be made to: Society of St. Vincent de Paul Chicago, 12731 S. Wood St., Blue Island, IL, 60406.

Visitation 8:30 a.m., Tuesday January 28, 2020 at St. Florian Church, 13145 S. Houston Ave., Chicago, IL 60633 followed by a 9:30 a.m. Mass. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL.

Arrangements entrusted to OPYT FUNERAL HOME, 13350 S. Baltimore Ave., Chicago, IL 60633. (773) 646-1133 or www.opytfh.com