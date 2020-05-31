Robert C. Kalka MUNSTER, IN - Mr. Robert C. Kalka, age 87 of Munster, IN., passed away on May 29, 2020 with his loving family by his side. He was born August 14, 1932, to Sylvester and Lillian Kalka. Robert was born and raised in Chicago, IL. and was retired from the United States Postal Service. He proudly served this country by enlisting in the United States Air Force and served during the Korean War. While stationed in Wiesbaden Germany, Robert met Patricia K. Dunn, the love of his life who was also serving in the United States Air Force. They were wed on July 5, 1954. To this beautiful union, six children were born. Robert was very passionate about many things in his life. First and foremost was his love of God. He was a faithful, dedicated member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Munster, IN. He never missed Sunday Mass, even when he was hospitalized, he made his way to church soon after being discharged. Secondly, his love and dedication to his wife, Patricia. He honored and adored her, attentive to her every need. His family also brought him great joy. Robert spent many special moments teaching and instilling positive attributes and qualities in his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well. Fear of God, strong work ethic, honesty, providing for family, unconditional love and self- sufficiency, just to name a few. His life was well-lived, he was well-loved, and received the utmost respect and adoration of his wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and anyone else who was blessed to have known and loved him. Robert leaves a legacy of love and beautiful memories to his loving, faithful and devoted wife of 65 years, Patricia; three sons: Michael (Karen) Kalka of Homer Glen, IL., Tim Kalka of San Diego, CA, and Kevin (Tina) Kalka of Lake Forest, CA; three daughters: Gail Magsaysay of Munster, IN, Cindy Kalka of Seattle, WA, and Stephanie Kalka of Chicago, IL; seven grandchildren: Kasia and Kasey Kalka of Homer Glen, IL, Asha and Jake Kalka of Lake Forest, CA, Jacqueline (Steve) Christian of San Antonio, TX, Jereme (AJ) Magsaysay of Austin, TX, Jillian (fiance, Scott Abraham) Magsaysay of Westminster, CO, Martha Jensen of Blacksburg, VA, Duncan (Laura) Jensen of Chandler, AZ; three great-grandchildren: Channing and Sanibelle Christian of San Antonio, TX, and Madison James Jensen of Chandler, AZ, and a host of other relatives and dear friends. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Richard Kalka. May God bless the Kalka families. In lieu of flowers, family is requesting that donations be made to Hospice of the Calumet 600 Superior Avenue, Munster, Indiana 46321. Visitation Monday, June 1, 2020 DIRECTLY at St. Thomas More Catholic Church 8501 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN 46321 from 11:00 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 p.m. (Noon). Interment Elmwood Cemetery Hammond, IN. Arrangements entrusted to ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL - St. John, IN. 219-365-3474. www.elmwoodchapel.com
Published in The Times on May 31, 2020.