Robert "Bob" C. Mybeck

HAMMOND, IN - Robert "Bob" C. Mybeck aka "Grumpy", age 90, of Hammond, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019. Loving father of Mark (Karen) Mybeck and Marcia Mybeck. Devoted brother-in-law of Mary Lou Mybeck. Fond uncle of numerous nieces and nephews. Proud friend to his pets Brandi and Pepper. Preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Mary Lou Mybeck nee Irwin; his parents Walter and Genevieve Mybeck; his brothers Richard "Dick" (Betty) Mybeck and John Mybeck. Bob graduated with a BS from Purdue University and retired after 37-1/2 years with NIPSCO. Bob was a proud member of the Woodmar Hammond, Kiwanis Club where he was a Past President, Southbend Valley A.A.S.R. ORAK Temple AAONMS in Michigan City, IN, Lodge 981 B.P.O.E. in Highland, IN, ORAK Chanters, North Lake County Shrine Club, North Township Scottish Rite Club, Indiana Harbor Lodge 686 F & AM, Highland, IN, and Shrine Hospital Ushers and Shrine Hospital Transportation Committee.

Friends are invited to meet with the Family on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 10:00 AM until a Masonic Service at 12:30 PM and a Funeral Service at 1:00 PM with Reverend Steven Conger, Pastor officiating at LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME, 6955 Southeastern Ave., Hammond, IN. Inurnment will follow at Maplewood Memorial Cemetery, Crown Point, IN.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shriners Hosptials for Children, Chicago.

