Robert "Bob" C. Puclik

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Robert "Bob" C. Puclik, age 83, of Schererville, IN formerly of South Chicago, IL, passed away peacefully Friday, May 10, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Bob is survived by his son, Daniel R. (Laurie) Puclik of Oregon; daughter, Donna (Joe) Miotke of Schererville; grandchildren, Sarah and Rachel Miotke and Brandon and Eric Puclik; brother, Sylvester (Sandy) Puclik; many nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends, including Clare, David and Betty; and furry friend "Trixie". He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Barbara; and brothers, Joseph, Fred and Erv.

A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN 46375 (corner of Main St. and Kennedy Ave.) from 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 1 W. Wilhelm St., Schererville, IN. with Rev. Martin Dobrzynski officiating. Prayers will start on Thursday at Solan Pruzin Funeral Home at 10:00 AM and services will conclude at the church with Cremation to follow.

Bob was an US Army Veteran. He worked for the Rail Road for over 30 years and retired from Metra. He was a social butterfly and loved animals dearly. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Humane Society would be appreciated.

solanpruzinfuneralhome.com