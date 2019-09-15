Robert "Bob" Cirrincione

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Robert "Bob" Cirrincione, age 82 of Schererville, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019. Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Angie; brother, Roy Cirrincione; sister in law and brother in law, MaryKay and Lou Rozmanich; numerous nephews and nieces and great nephews and nieces; special friends Bonni and Ed and many more dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vito and Flo Cirrincione.

Bob was the owner of "Bob's Place" in Highland and ran a successful business for 25 years. His customers were not only a "customer" but a friend. He was an avid golfer for many years and was a member of Briar Ridge Country Club. He was always willing to help young golfers and give advice to them. Bob was a member of St. James Church for 40 years serving as an usher and actively involved in many of the church's activities. Bob was a kind and generous man who will be loved and missed by his relatives and many friends.

A Funeral Mass will be held 12:30 PM on Monday, September 16, 2019 directly at St. James The Less Catholic Church, 9640 Kennedy Ave., Highland, IN 46322 with Rev. Gregory Bim-Merle officiating. A visitation with the family will be held Monday morning at the church from 11:00 AM until time of Mass. Bob will be laid to rest at St. John St. Joseph Cemetery in Hammond, IN. In lieu of flowers, donations to the SHARE Foundation would be appreciated. SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME entrusted with arrangements 219.322.7766. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com