Robert D. Bellamy

ANDERSON, IN - Robert D. Bellamy, age 64, of Anderson, entered into the gates of heaven on Saturday, June 29, 2019. He is survived by one son, Ryan (Gina) Bellamy of Anderson; brother, Gary Pierce of Hebron; Chris Bulak who was like a second son and many dear friends and horsemen throughout the Midwest. Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 25 years, Sherry Bellamy, mother, Shirley Pierce,

Friends are invited to meet with the family for a time of visitation on Monday, July 8, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME 7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond (Hessville). Private cremation will follow.

Bob was born in East Chicago, IN and formerly lived in Hammond until moving to Anderson. Bob was retired from Inland Steel. He was an avid bowler in his youth, and enjoyed playing cards, especially poker. Bob was a life long Cubs fan who had the privilege of attending game two of the World Series. His greatest passion was watching the horse races and he was Ryan's biggest fan in that great sport. He was a member of USTA, IHHA and OHHA. Bob was a loving husband, father, brother and dear friend to many. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to American Autism Association at www.myautism.org/donate.

