Robert D. Frye, Sr.

CROWN POINT, IN - Robert D. Frye age 75, peacefully passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019.He is survived by his daughter, Donna J. Jevyak; grandchildren, Michael, Kristen, Joseph and Kelsey; honorary grandchildren, Seth and Kylan; sister, Nancy (late George) Monix; brother, Lennie (Maxine) Frye; sister-in-law, Marlene Frye; many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Preceded in death by son, Robert D. Frye Jr.; grandson, Nicholas Gesling; siblings, Lemuel Frye Jr., Myron Frye and Linda Allen. Robert was born October 31, 1944 in East Chicago, IN to the late, Lemuel and Mattie Frye and attended Crown Point High School. He proudly served our country in the US Navy and was a member of the American Legion Post 369. He retired from LTV Steel with over 30 years of service. Robert was a loving son, brother, father, grandfather and uncle and will truly be missed by all whose lives he touched.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 12:00 PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME (8178 Cline Avenue Crown Point, IN) with Rev. Charles W. Niblick officiating.

Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN.

Friends are invited to meet with the family on Monday morning from 10:00 AM until time of service at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .

