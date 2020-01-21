Robert D. Ham "Bob"

ST. JOHN, IN - Robert D. Ham "Bob" of St. John, age 84, peacefully passed away on January 18, 2020. He is survived by his loving sister, Elizabeth (Phillip) Nash; children, Carri (Rusty) Landis, David (Deirdre) Ham, Michael (Michelle) Ham and Mark (Leigh) Ham; 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Robert was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Barbara; daughter, Laura; brother, Art Ham and daughter-in-law, Sherri Ham.

Bob was born on December 22, 1935 in Hammond, IN to the late Clair and Catherine Ham. He was a graduate of Hammond Tech High School and went on to earn his Masters of History from St Joseph's College. Bob proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He was employed at LTV Steel, taught high school and was a former Board President of Arc Bridges. Bob was a long-time member of Bethel Bible Church in Hammond and then Lake Hills Baptist Church in St. John. He was a lifelong Chicago White Sox fan with his favorite player of all time being the great 'knuckle baller' Wilber Wood and taught his boys how to change a call by yelling at the TV.

Bob had the greatest love for the Lord, embracing and accepting all that came with that role. He married his grade school sweetheart and loved her equally until she was called home. He believed in hard work and maintained a great work ethic his whole life, mostly staying a strong servant. As a father, he parented with a strong will but kind heart and prayed for his children to know Gods love. After his last child was born, having great disabilities, he remained a believer of Gods plan, stayed a strong advocate of those less fortunate and loved her unconditionally until her death. He believed in everyone, loved the life he was given, had great stamina through the Lord to carry on at all times. Bob had an undying love for his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and extended family and friends. To know Robert Ham was to know the true measure of a man. He had a heart of gold and spent his life caring for his family and will be dearly missed by all whose lives he touched.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 12:00 PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME (8178 Cline Avenue, Crown Point, IN) with Pastor Denzil Mauk officiating.

Private interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN.

Friends are invited to meet with the family on Thursday morning from 9:30 AM until time of service at the funeral home.

