Robert D. Lutes

HIGHLAND, IN - Robert D. Lutes, age 81 of Highland, passed away on June 5, 2019. Bob graduated from Morton High School in 1956 where he excelled in academics and sports and was active in the Boy Scouts. In 1960, Bob graduated from Lynchburg College in Virginia with a Bachelor of Arts Degree majoring in Sociology & Religion and also was on the soccer team. Bob had previously served with the Secret Service. For many years Bob was a leader in the Banking Industry in Northwest Indiana helping and advising many to secure loans. He was involved with SOAR, the Kiwanis Club, St. Jude's and many other civic and charitable organizations. Bob was an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan, loved to play golf and playing cards at the Senior Citizen's Club of Griffith.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents Margaret (Frank) Skok and Donald (Lona) Lutes, Sr. and his grandparents William and Ida (Wilson) Henson and Luther and Myrtle (Kellogg) Lutes and.

He is survived by his wife Henri, his brother Donald (Joyce) Lutes, Jr., his twin sister Roberta (Joe) Kormendy, his sisters Karen (Mike) Kors and Judy (Bill) Kohler as well as his nieces/nephews: Donora Gard, Lynda Lutes, Jeffrey Lutes, David Lutes, Mitchell Kormendy, Margo Wagoner, Michelle Bush, Monica Kormendy, Kimberly Mica, Kelly Kors, Craig "Sonny" Kors, Frank Rosing and Michael Kohler and many great nieces/nephews, cousins and friends. Bob was a great man, a friend to all, and will never be forgotten. There will be no funeral arrangements.

