Robert D. Pesavento

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Robert D. Pesavento age 88 of Schererville, passed away March 9, 2019.

He is survived by his loving wife, Ruth; children: Michael (Debbie) Anderson, Terry (Jessica) Anderson, Bobby (Tina) Pesavento; seven grandchildren, one great grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. Michael Catholic Church, #1 Wilhelm St., Schererville. Cremation will follow. Friends are invited to visit with Bob's family on Thursday from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville (Rt. 30 east of Cline Ave).

Bob was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church and he served in the U.S. Air Force, was a member of the VFW Post 5788 and member of Villa Cesare Battista Lodge 27. He served on the Schererville Police Commission. He was a member and past President of the Schererville Chamber of Commerce as well as serving on the Board of Directors for Habitat for Humanity.