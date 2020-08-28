1/
Robert D. Ross
Robert D. Ross

HIGHLAND, IN - Robert D. Ross, age 89, of Highland, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 69 years Jane; children: Deborah "Deb" (Thomas) Mazalan, Donald (Nancy) Ross, Dawn (Miles) Wolak, and Diane (Brian) Scherer; 10 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and brother Elmer Ross. He was preceded in death by his brother James Ross.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Highway Ave in Highland from 9:00 am until the time of service at 11:00 am. Burial to follow at Chapel Lawn Cemetery.

Bob retired from the Navy Reserves after 20 years of service and was a member of the American Legion Post 180. He worked as a plumber, plumbing contractor and loved to attend the Northwest Indiana Symphony and Center for the Performing Arts. He was an avid reader and enjoyed gardening and fishing. Bob was also active with the Boy Scouts of America, as well as the Highland Hurricanes Swim Club, and was a lifelong Sox fan. In lieu of flowers, donations to Bob's church, First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Highland would be appreciated. www.fagenmiller.com



Published in The Times on Aug. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fagen-Miller Funeral Home
2828 Highway Avenue
Highland, IN 46322
(219) 838-4824
