Robert D. Taylor FREESOIL, MI - Robert D. Taylor, age 72 of Freesoil, MI, formerly of Griffith, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020. Survived by his wife, Sally, of 49 years, two daughters: Kim (Dave) Janney and Amy (Ed) Alonso, he was Papa to seven grandchildren: Jennah, Matt, Erynn and Sarah Janney, Eddie, Aidan and Ryan Alonso. He is survived by many in-laws, nieces, nephews, and siblings David (Betty) Taylor, Linda (Wayne) Harmston and Nancy (William) Shofner. Grateful appreciation to Nancy for helping Sally lovingly care for Bob. He is preceded in death by his mother Rose, father William, and brothers Dennis, Ronald and William. Bob was an Army veteran who retired after 32 years at Inland Steel. He loved his church families and was known for his hard work, creativity and craftiness. He cherished lake life in Michigan and Florida with his family, loved animals, fed all the birds, enjoyed gardening and fishing in the Zone.

Published in The Times on May 26, 2020.
