Robert "Bob" Detert
Robert "Bob" Detert

LAKES OF THE FOUR SEASONS - Robert "Bob" Detert, age 91 of Lakes of the Four Seasons; passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

Bob is survived by his three children: Denise (late Dan) Grabski; Mark Detert D.D.S; Garry (Brenda) Detert; seven grandchildren: Eric Grabski, Christopher and Bradley Detert, Katelyn (Kyle) Weisbrodt, Kalli (Dustin) Soy, Aubrey (Carl) Wendt, and Laney Detert; four great-grandchildren: Alexis, Nathan, and Jordan Grabski and Lilly Weisbrodt; his nieces, nephews, several cousins, and many close friends. He is preceded in death by his wife Margaret; brothers: Walter and Carl Detert; sister, Sylvia Herzog.

Bob was a member of Cross of Christ Lutheran Church and a former member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Merrillville. He was a graduate of Tolleston High School, Class of 1946, served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II, and was a retired industrial engineer from Gary Works, U.S. Steel with 32 years of service. Bob was very involved in local politics having been a Trustee for the town of Merrillville Ward 1, one of the first police commissioners in Merrillville, a member of Porter Co. Planning Commission for 22 years, served on the Board of Zoning Appeals in Porter Co. for 14 years, and was a Democratic Precinct Committeeman in Porter Co.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE (811 E. Franciscan Dr., Crown Point) on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 3:00 – 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 11:00 AM DIRECTLY from Cross of Christ Lutheran Church (99 S. County Line Rd., Crown Point, IN 46307) with Rev. Dr. Jane Aicher officiating. At rest Calumet Park Cemetery.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.



Published in The Times on Jun. 24, 2020.
