Robert E. Bradbury

June 16, 1925-July 23, 2019

DAVENPORT-Funeral Services and a Mass of Christian Burial for Robert E. Bradbury, 94, of Davenport, will be 10am Friday, August 2, 2019 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 4105 N. Division St, Davenport. Burial will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal. Visitation will be from 9am until time of service Friday at the church. Memorials may be made to the church.

Mr. Bradbury passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Crest Healthcare, Davenport.

Robert Earl Bradbury was born June 16, 1925 Davis County, Iowa, a son of Raymond and Anna (Doll) Bradbury. He was united in marriage to Marie Losos on March 29, 1949 in Oak Park, IL. She preceded him in death on April 15, 2012.

He was a 1949 graduate of Iowa State University earning his Electrical Engineering degree.

Prior to his retirement he had worked in sales for A-L-L Equipment.

In earlier years he had worked for Winger Company, Ottumwa, which at the time constructed and installed propellant skids for the Atlas missile system (the first ICBM) at the birth of the space age.

In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing and duplicate bridge.

He was a veteran of the Army Air Corps.

He is survived by sons and daughters-in law, Dr. William (Jane) Bradbury of Glenview, IL and James (Martha) Bradbury of Iowa City; a daughter-in-law Bernadette Bradbury, Irving, TX; granddaughters, Julia Bradbury, Paula (John) Gay, and Sarah Bradbury; great-grandchildren, Greta, Astrid, Tillman, and brother David (Karen) Bradbury, Midlothian, TX.

In addition to his wife Marie, daughter Suzanne Bradbury, son Michael Bradbury, sister Rosemary Hugen and parents preceded him in death.

