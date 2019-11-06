Robert E. Ellis, Jr.

WHITING, IN - Robert E. Ellis Jr., age 66, Whiting, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019.

Robert is survived by his daughters Michelle (Jeff) Rickert and Tricia Ellis (Eddie Vela); brothers Letch (Lori) Ellis and Glenn (Frieda) Ellis; sisters Margene (Ron) Berdine and Glenda (Ronnie) Cooper; ten grandchildren; girlfriend Marlene Pedretti and many nieces and nephews. Robert is preceded in death by his parents Robert Sr. and Margaret Ellis and his sons Robert Ellis III and Matthew Ellis.

Robert enjoyed being outside and loved to hike and fish. He was always walking to the beach with his dog, Holly. He loved watching football and baseball. He is loved and will be dearly missed by many people.

Robert's Celebration of Life will take place at The Patrician Banquet Hall, located at 410 East Highway 30, Schererville, IN on November 9, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.