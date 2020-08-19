Robert E. Popiela

ST. JOHN, IN - Robert E. Popiela, age 74, late of St. John, IN passed away on August 15, 2020. Beloved husband of Christine Popiela (nee Kozol) for 52 years. Loving father of Anthony (Barbara) Popiela, late Joseph (late Laura) Popiela, Daniel (Cheryl) Popiela and Brian (Megan) Popiela. Devoted grandfather of Jen, Jacob, Johnathan, Emilia, Ania and Samuel. Dear son of the late Edward and late Jean Popiela. Dearest brother of the late Thomas (Carol) Popiela. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Retired employee of AT & T. Robert was the Past Grand Knight and 4th degree member of Knights of Columbus Queen of Angels Council # 12154. He was a member of the Secular Franciscans Our Lady of Lourdes Fraternity, Member of the Lake County Amateur Radio Club.

Visitation Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 3:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral Friday, August 21, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. from the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 West 97th Lane (1/2 block west of U.S. 41 / Wicker Ave. at 97th Lane) St. John, IN 46373 to St. John the Evangelist Church 10701 Olcott Ave. St. John, IN 46373. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Sammie Maletta, officiating. Interment Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery Crown Point, IN, 219-365-3474, www.elmwoodchapel.com.