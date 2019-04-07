Robert "Bob" Edward Douglas

SAN DIEGO, CA - Robert "Bob" Edward Douglas, long-time San Diego resident, passed away Saturday in the company of family at the age of 80. Bob was the son of George and Betty Douglas. He and his brothers Bruce, Herb, and Jim grew up in Valparaiso, IN.

Bob attended the New Mexico Military Institute before graduating from Valparaiso High School in 1957. After earning his BA in History from the University of Arizona in 1961 he married his wife of 56 years Janet Douglas (nee Graham).

Bob began his career in accounting with Price Waterhouse in Los Angeles where his three children Dan, Jennifer, and David were born. He was later transferred to San Diego. Upon retiring Bob began his service with the San Diego Police Department Retired Senior Volunteer Patrol. Bob is survived by his beloved wife Janet, sons Dan and Dave, daughter Jennifer, and his seven grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held May 25, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Christ Lutheran Church at 4761 Cass St, San Diego, 92109. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the Police RSVP Program though the San Diego Police Foundation in Robert's name at https://sdpolicefoundation.org, or directly to the "Traffic RSVP Foundation" at 9265 Aero Dr., San Diego, CA 92123.