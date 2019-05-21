Robert (Bob) Edwin Espie

FORT MYERS, FL - Robert (Bob) Edwin Espie, 92, a resident of Fort Myers, FL since 2012, formerly of Valparaiso, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019 in Fort Myers. He was born May 26, 1926 in Kalamazoo, MI to Kenneth and Ilah Espie, now deceased.

Bob served in The United States Navy during World War II. He had a long and distinguished career in the technology and financial services industry. Bob began his career with IBM's mainframe computer systems division, automating Indiana University during the 60's. Bob joined Indiana Information Controls (IIC), located in Valparaiso, IN, in 1969 and retired as President of IIC in 1988.

He is survived by his three children, John Espie (Diana) of Debary, FL, Diane Allwardt (Tim) of Valparaiso, IN and Long Key, FL, and David Espie (Dr. Amy McCutchan) of Indianapolis, IN: four grandchildren, Shane, Nicholas, Arielle, and Sierra; as well as two great grandchildren, Aiden and Austin.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine May Espie in 1975; as well as a sister, Barbara Jean VanderSalm.

Private family Funeral Services will be held. Interment to follow at Swan Lake Memorial Cemetery, 5700 Highway 20, Michigan City, IN 46360.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions in memory of Robert Edwin Espie are suggested to Porter County Community Foundation the "Elaine Espie Memorial Fund for Youth" at www.pcf.gives or https://www.pccf.gives/elaineespie. Friends are invited to send condolences via the on-line guest book which can be found at www.MullinsMemorial.com.

MULLINS MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, CAPE CORAL, is entrusted with final care.