LANSING, IL/FORMERLY OF SOUTTH CHICAGO - Robert Emil Arndt, age 79 of Lansing, IL, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2020. Robert is survived by his beloved wife Marguerite (nee Carlson). Loving father of Edward (Kelly) Arndt, Joseph (Dana) Arndt, Timothy Arndt, Robert Arndt, Jr, and Steven Arndt. Cherished grandfather of Christian McMilleon, Zoe Arndt, Justis Arndt, Katie Arndt, Isabel Arndt, Aaron Arndt, Maddy Arndt and Dylan Arndt. Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews and special mention to Matt and Bill Arndt. Robert was preceded in death by his loving parents Walter and Lillian (nee Marciniak) Arndt and brother Carl Arndt.

Funeral services for Robert will be private. Due to the COVID-19 virus situation, a celebration of life for Mr. Arndt will be held at a later date.

Robert was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and son, he was a United States Army Veteran. Robert enjoyed watching the Chicago Bears, playing cards with friends and had a great sense of humor. Robert will also be known for his gentle touch, quiet demeanor and his warm personality. Robert loved his dogs and he always carried dog bones in his pocket for them. He was loved by many and he will be truly missed.