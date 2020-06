Robert Eugene Stoddard

IN LOVING MEMORY OF OUR FATHER AND GRANDFATHER ON FATHER'S DAY 2020. He had a nature you could not help loving, and a heart that was purer than gold; and to those who knew him and loved him, his memory will never grow cold. Your Loving Children: Michael, Elizabeth, Angeline and Joseph; Grandchildren: Patrick, Elijah, Rebecca, Benjamin, Bethany and Ruth.