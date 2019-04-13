Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert F. Orosz.

Robert F. Orosz

HOBART IN - Robert F. Orosz peacefully passed away with his family by his side on April, 10, 2019. He was born January 20, 1934 in Gary, IN. He was preceded in death by his parents, Steve and Mary Orosz; brothers, Richard and Steve.

Robert is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Joan (Gora) Orosz; Children, Dawn (Mike) Orlich, Mary Peterson, Marilyn (Mike) Forbes, Robert Orosz, Scott (Karen) Orosz, Cheryl Tucker, Rob (Monique) Jakubielski, Debbie (Steve) Dahlkamp, Doug (Loa) Jakubielski, Russ (Ono) Jakubielski, Deide (Wally) Fischer, Andrea Orosz; Grandchildren, Michael Orlich, Theresa Irizarry, Brian Johnson, Austin, Morgan, Aaron and Andrew Orosz, Alyce Wendt, Michael, Philip, Jessica, Stephanie and Hunter Jakubielski, Ryan and Reid Dahlkamp, Chris, Ally and Anthony Fischer, Aimie Johnson; many Great-Grandchildren, Great- Great Grandchild; sister, Marilyn (Richard) Scott; and his faithful 4-legged companion, Belle.

Bob was a proud veteran who served in the Marines during the Korean War. He was a bricklayer by trade who worked for US Steel among many others. Bob was an avid fisherman and outdoorsman. He will always be remembered for his strong determination in life.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Harbor Light Hospice or Unity Hospice.

Funeral Mass will be held 10:00 AM on Monday, April15, 2019 directly at St. Bridget Roman Catholic Church, 107 Main Street, Hobart, IN with Rev. Benjamin Ross officiating. Friends may meet with the family on Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 PM at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL, 7535 Taft Street, Merrillville, IN. Military Honors at 2:30 PM.

For information please call 219-736-5840 or visit www.mycalumetpark.com.