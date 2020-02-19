Robert F. "Bob" Zell

VALPARAISO, IN - Robert F. "Bob" Zell, 85, of Valparaiso passed away Monday, February 17, 2020. He was born April 2, 1934 in Star City, IN to Clifford and Eva (Hummel) Zell and graduated from Valparaiso High School. Bob made his career as a tool & die maker retiring in 1994 from McGill's Manufacturing Bearing Division. He will be fondly remembered for his bowling exploits at Inman's and for the many fine woodworking pieces he crafted.

On October 3, 1969 he married Patricia Autenrieth who preceded him in death in 2011. Survivors include his sons, Michael (Elsa) Zell and David (Donna) Zell of Valparaiso; step-sons Donald (Patti), Bernard, Richard (Fran) and John Autenrieth; loving niece, Lori Mark and many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Victor, Joyce and Esther.

Following cremation at ANGLECREST CREMATORY, a private family ceremony will be held.