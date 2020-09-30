1/
Robert G. Drotar
1932 - 2020
{ "" }
Robert G. Drotar

VALPARAISO, IN - Robert Drotar, age 88, passed away on September 25, 2020 in Valparaiso, IN. He was born on August 14, 1932 in Gary, IN

Robert was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, former employee of EJ&E Railroad, he passed away with family surrounding him.

He is survived by wife, Kathleen W. Drotar; son, Daniel (Elizabeth) Drotar; three daughters: Diane (Al) Leach, Amy (James) Ruhr, Roberta Oliver; 16 grandchildren, one great-grandchild. Preceded in death by parents and sister Virginia.

Private family services. Burial at St. Paul cemetery, Valparaiso IN. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Keegan Whaling Scholarship Fund and or Scott Drotar Memorial Scholarship.

Arrangements by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, INC., Valparaiso IN, (219)462-3125.




Published in The Times on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Dykes Funeral Home, Inc.
2305 North Campbell Street
Valparaiso, IN 46385
(219) 462-3125
Memories & Condolences
September 27, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
