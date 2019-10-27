Robert G. Miller

SHERIDAN, WY -

Robert G. Miller, 84, died at his home in Sheridan, WY, of a heart attack on October 19, 2019. Born on May 3, 1935 in Ashtabula, OH to Laurence and Mary Miller, he was proceeded in death by his parents and his grandson Lucas Miller. He is survived by his four children Elaine Morris (Scott), Jim Miller (Wendy), Carolyn Miller and Dave Miller, and his four grandchildren Jake, Joey, Natalie and Amanda. Bob grew up in Peru, IN and graduated from Ball State University. He enjoyed an accomplished 38-year career as the VHS band director, winning nine state concert band contests, and the Sagamore of the Wabash, Indiana's highest honor given by the governor.

After retiring, he moved to Sheridan where he enjoyed restoring antique cars, playing trumpet in the community band, visiting the shooting range with friends, watching the Cubs with his cat Alvin and a bowl of ice cream, sharing trivia about presidents, war, and the Kyoto high school marching band, and traveling back to Indiana.

He kept his connections with people in Indiana while growing his roots deep in Wyoming. Those close to Bob knew that he was a funny man. He was witty with his own brand of humor and appreciated humor in others. He was wise, practical, competitive, modest and frugal to the max….unless it came to being generous with others, in which case he gave freely. He had high standards for himself, but he was tolerant and open-minded when it came to others. One of his good friends just told us, "There wasn't one person that met him that didn't like him."

He endured health challenges over the decades, but his determination and persistence allowed him to lead a long, full life and he was independent until the end. He will be missed by many in Wyoming and Indiana.

Family and Friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Bob's life at the First Christian Church in Valparaiso on Saturday, november 30, 2019 from 1:00-5:00 p.m.N