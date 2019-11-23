Robert G. Miller

SHERIDAN, WY -

Robert G. Miller, 84, died at his home in Sheridan, WY of a heart attack. Bob was preceded in death by his parents and his grandson Lucas Miller.

He is survived by his four children Elaine Morris (Scott), Jim Miller (Wendy), Carolyn Miller and Dave Miller, his four grandchildren Jake, Joey, Natalie and Amanda, and a number of close friends in both Wyoming and Indiana. Bob graduated from Ball State University and then had an accomplished and celebrated 38-year career as the Valparaiso High School band director. He was awarded the Sagamore of the Wabash, Indiana's highest honor given by the governor. Bob retired to Wyoming where he was able to grow strong roots while keeping connections in Indiana.

His service will be on November 30th at the First Christian Church in Valpariaso. Receiving line starts at 1:00 p.m, Chapel service begins at 2:00 p.m., and a reception will be held afterward from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Donations can be made to the Robert G. Miller scholarship care of Miguel Rosario at Valparaiso High School, 2727 N. Campbell Rd., Valparaiso, IN 46385.