1/
Robert "Bob" Galambus
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert "Bob" Galambus

HOBART, IN - Robert "Bob" Galambus, age 74 of Hobart, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020.

He is survived by his three children: Michael Atkosh, Christine (Josh Skalba) Bradley, Tim Galambus; three grandchildren: Trevor, Ava and Ashton; sister Arlene Kowal; his nieces, nephews and great Garfield Street neighbors. He is preceded in death by his wife Leona Galambus and parents Raymond and Irene Galambus.

Mr. Galambus was a graduate of Lew Wallace High School, Class of 1964 and earned an electrical engineer's degree from Purdue Calumet. Bob served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was a retired electrician from Arcelor Mittal with 46 years of service. He was a member of the Hobart Moose Lodge and enjoyed golfing and fishing. He absolutely adored his grandchildren and would always spoil them.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICES (6360 Broadway, Merrillville) on Wednesday from 3:00-7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 10:00 AM from Pruzin Brothers Chapel. At rest Calvary Cemetery. Remember for those attending services, due to COVID-19 restrictions, facemasks MUST be worn. Please bring your own.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Memorial Gathering
03:00 - 07:00 PM
PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE - Merrillville
Send Flowers
OCT
1
Funeral service
10:00 AM
PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE - Merrillville
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE - Merrillville
6360 Broadway
Merrillville, IN 46410
1-219-980-9070
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 28, 2020
Was a nice person enjoying working with him. Prays for his family
Susan Palmer
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved